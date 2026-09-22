Talking With Thalia: What to Eat While Taking GLP-1 Medications

GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss and diabetes management, but what people eat while taking the medications remains an important part of treatment.

Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez says reduced appetite can make it harder for people taking GLP-1 medications to consume enough nutrients.

"When you're taking a GLP-1, your appetite is suppressed, so what you're eating really needs to count and really needs to matter," Lopez said.

She recommends focusing on protein, complex carbohydrates, high-fiber foods and adequate hydration. She also recommends smaller, more frequent meals, which she says can help reduce some of the side effects associated with the medications.

Nutrition experts similarly emphasize adequate protein, hydration and nutrient-dense foods for people taking GLP-1 medications, particularly because reduced appetite can make it more difficult to meet nutritional needs. Guidance also recommends resistance training to help preserve lean muscle during weight loss.

Lopez says people should also be aware of muscle loss during weight reduction and work with their health care providers to make sure they are getting adequate nutrition.

GLP-1 medications are not appropriate for everyone. Lopez says they were originally developed to help people with Type 2 diabetes and are now also approved for treating obesity, depending on the medication and individual circumstances.

Another common question is what happens after someone stops taking a GLP-1 medication.

Lopez says some people may regain weight after stopping treatment, particularly if they have not addressed their eating habits. She says a dietitian can help patients establish sustainable eating patterns that may help with long-term weight management. Some people may also require longer-term medication treatment.

Lopez has personal experience with GLP-1 medication. She said she gained about 30 pounds relatively quickly during perimenopause and found that the approaches she normally recommended as a dietitian were not working for her.

"For me a GLP-1 was the right choice and it did help me lose that weight," she said.

She later started her own private practice to help people navigating similar experiences.

Lopez also stresses that people who experience severe side effects should contact the health care provider who prescribed the medication. Depending on the circumstances, a provider may consider adjusting the dose or changing treatment.

For anyone considering or currently taking a GLP-1 medication, Lopez says nutrition should remain part of the conversation with their health care team.

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