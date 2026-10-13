Desert Hot Springs Hosts “Wellness Weekend on Miracle Hill”

Desert Hot Springs is hosting Wellness Weekend on Miracle Hill, a three-day retreat running Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18. Danielle McCombs, operations manager at Miracle Manor, explains how the event brings more than 80 classes and speakers to 10 participating hotels and mineral spas, calling it “a Coachella of the wellness community.” Guests can move between properties for talks, workshops, yoga, guided meditation, sound healing, nutrition, sleep and more, with discounted soaking day passes and spa services available between sessions. McCombs says the city’s natural mineral water, which ranks among the top 10 in the world year after year, is what sets the event apart, though she notes many Valley locals don’t realize it’s right in their backyard. The event is open to adults 21 and older, with single-day tickets and three-day passes available. Tickets are limited and can be reserved here, with more information at miraclehillspas.com.