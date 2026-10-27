Talking with Thalia: New Low-Cost Veterinary Clinic in Indio

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Meet Amelia McMahon, the woman behind Amelia’s Donuts Bakery & Cafe in Idyllwild, where a passion for baking has turned into a community gathering spot — and an inspiration to other women chasing their dreams. After bringing homemade donuts to the kids at school, Amelia turned that passion into a business. This December, she’ll celebrate seven years in business! ❤️ For National Women’s Small Business Month, we’re celebrating Amelia and the female entrepreneurs making a difference in their communities. Her advice to women who dream of starting their own business? Have a plan, surround yourself with supportive people, believe in yourself, and just go for it! 🎥 Kai Beach shares Amelia’s inspiring story with NBC Palm Springs. #WomensSmallBusinessMonth #WomenInBusiness #SmallBusiness #Idyllwild #WomenEntrepreneurs NBCPalmSprings InspiringStories