Talking with Thalia
Talking with Thalia: Beating the Holiday Blues
The holidays can bring joy and celebration, but they can also trigger stress, loneliness, anxiety and unhealthy habits. DAP Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Aquilina shares advice on setting boundaries, managing family expectations, coping with grief, and avoiding stress eating and excessive drinking. He also encourages people to prioritize their mental health, reach out for support when needed, and stay up to date on vaccines and annual health screenings heading into 2027.
By: Thalia Hayden
November 3, 2026
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The holidays should be a time for joy, but they can also bring stress, loneliness and added pressure. 🎄 How do you protect your mental and physical health during the busy holiday season? Dr. Joseph Aquilina, Chief Medical Officer at DAP Health, shares practical advice on setting boundaries, managing holiday stress, navigating difficult family dynamics, eating and drinking mindfully, and making time for the people and activities that bring you joy. His biggest reminders? It’s OK to say no, give yourself permission to feel your feelings, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. And as we head into 2027, it’s also a great time to check in on your health screenings and make sure your vaccines are up to date. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 for support. #DAPHealth #HolidayHealth #MentalHealthMatters #HolidayStress #DrJosephAquilina CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Early morning voters speak to CNN’s Ryan Young about what has motivated them to come to the ballot box in Dunwoody, Georgia.
Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told CNN that she has been waiting for the day she can finally vote for “as long as I can remember.”
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Election Day is TOMORROW! But, there’s still plenty of time to cast your vote. NBC Palm Spring’s @maria_nvtv is telling you the top 3 things you need to know. #ElectionDay #Vote2026 #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
Do you actually know what you’re voting for? 👀🗳️ #therogginreport #election2026 #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
🗳️ ELECTION NIGHT UPDATES – NBC PALM SPRINGS Stay with NBC Palm Springs throughout Election Night for the latest results, breaking developments, and election updates! You can follow our coverage across all of our platforms: 📱 Instagram – Follow our page for updates throughout the night. 👍 Facebook – Find the latest election news and results on our Facebook page. 🌐 NBCPalmSprings.com – Watch our live coverage in the viewer right on the front page of our website. ▶️ YouTube – Join us in the LIVE section of our YouTube page. Wherever you follow us, NBC Palm Springs has you covered on Election Night! Stay informed. Stay connected. Follow NBC Palm Springs. #ElectionNight #NBCPalmSprings #Election2026 #CoachellaValley #ElectionCoverage
Privacy. Security. Style. Whether you’re looking to enhance your backyard, secure your property, or add curb appeal, E&E Fence Co. is ready to help bring your vision to life. Call (951) 616-8553 to request an estimate! Beaumont, CA Follow us: @eandefenceco #EEFenceCo #FenceInstallation #BeaumontCA #InlandEmpire #HomeImprovement #PrivacyFence #FenceContractor
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) James Madden Ruberg with the rushing TD, 2) Joshua Perez with the dot, 3) Anthony Creek-Pellum, 4) Giorgio Barone goes all the way, or 5) Izayah Garcia with the tackle for a loss #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
🚨 FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A big night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds! The Birds take care of business with a convincing 5-1 victory! Five goals, a strong performance, and two points in the standings! That’s how you get it done! 🐦🔥 #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsWin #CoachellaValley #AHL #HockeyNigh