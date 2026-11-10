Palm Springs Youth Center Provides Safe Space and Support for LGBTQ+ Teens

A Palm Springs organization is working to provide local LGBTQ+ teens with a safe place to connect, find support and access resources.

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center operates an after-school youth drop-in program for LGBTQ+ youth and allies ages 13 to 17, as well as students who are 18 and still in high school.

Director of Youth Services Renee Punzalan says the center opened its doors in 2024. Teens can stop by to spend time with others, connect with resources and find support in a welcoming environment.

Punzalan says parental consent is not required to access the program. She explained that some young people may not have shared their gender identity or sexual orientation with their families and need a place where they can feel comfortable seeking support.

The center also works with other local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, to help connect young people with its services.

Punzalan says one of the biggest challenges facing transgender youth in the Coachella Valley is access to health care. She said there are currently no local doctors able to prescribe the hormones some transgender teens may need as part of their transition.

She also pointed to a need for greater education and understanding about LGBTQ+ youth, saying some young people lack support at home or in other settings.

The drop-in center was created in response to those needs, providing a space where teens can feel accepted, supported and connected to their community.

People interested in learning more or supporting the program can visit trans.health and select the Marsha P. Johnson section, or follow the organization on Instagram and Facebook.