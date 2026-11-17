A Palm Springs wine collection is celebrating the city's Hollywood history while giving back to the local community.

Perry's Fine Wines and Liquors has launched its Two-Hour Rule wine collection, inspired by a piece of Hollywood history that helped shape Palm Springs into the destination it is today.

Charlie Greener says the name refers to a clause reportedly included in Hollywood stars' contracts during the mid-1900s. Actors were required to remain within two hours of Hollywood while filming, allowing them to travel to Palm Springs for a getaway while staying close enough to return if needed.

Greener says that connection helped make Palm Springs a favorite escape for stars including Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and members of the Rat Pack.

The collection also has a charitable purpose. One dollar from every bottle sold goes directly to DAP Health, an organization Perry's says plays an important role in supporting the Palm Springs community.

Perry's originally opened in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1934. Greener says the business sees strong similarities between Provincetown and Palm Springs, describing both as places where people can escape everyday life and feel free to be themselves.

The wines were created to reflect the sophistication and relaxed lifestyle associated with Palm Springs. Their labels were designed by local artist Tom Dole.

With the holiday season approaching, the collection offers shoppers a gift option that also supports a local nonprofit.