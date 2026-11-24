Getting eight hours of sleep is often recommended for better health, but experts say the quality of that sleep matters just as much as the amount.

Rene Dell'Acqua, DDS, a dentist specializing in dental sleep medicine and founder of the BreatheWell Center in Palm Desert, says the body needs to move through its full sleep cycles to properly restore itself.

Dell'Acqua works alongside physicians who diagnose sleep apnea, helping patients identify possible sleep-disordered breathing. One option is an at-home sleep test using a small ring worn for three nights.

The device tracks oxygen levels and how often a person wakes up during the night, including brief interruptions they may not even notice.

Dell'Acqua says warning signs of sleep apnea can include snoring, waking up feeling unrested, morning headaches and brain fog. Children who have trouble focusing may also show signs of sleep-disordered breathing.

She says sleep apnea does not always involve snoring, which can make the condition harder to recognize.

Age and hormonal changes can also play a role. Women may experience more snoring and sleep apnea after menopause, while men can begin developing symptoms at younger ages.

For patients who need treatment, Dell'Acqua says a dentist may provide an oral appliance that moves the lower jaw forward to help open the airway. Unlike a traditional CPAP machine, the device fits inside the mouth and can be easier to travel with.

The BreatheWell Center opened in October and offers more information about its services at breathewellcenter.com.