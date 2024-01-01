Alondra Campos
Production and TV Stuff
Manny the Movie Guy has always had a passion for movies. His love of film criticism started while working for his school newspaper at Purdue Unviersity in Indiana.
Background
Upon graduation, Manny was offered a full scholarship to complete his Post-Baccalaureate degree in Film at the School of the Arts Institute in Chicago.
Currently, Manny is a member of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) where he casts his votes in the yearly Critics Choice Awards.
Experience
Manny has won multuple Emmy Awards for his terrific takes and reviews, and resides in Palm Springs, California.
Let's Connect!
If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Manny, please don't hesitate to reach out.