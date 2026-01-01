Background

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Daniela moved to the U.S. to pursue Film and Broadcast Media, she graduated from College of the Desert and started as a Technical Director for NBC Palm Springs. Now she serves as a News Producer with the goal of highlighting stories from the Coachella Valley. In her free time, Daniela enjoys film photography, pottery wheel and exercising! You can watch her work on the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.