David Neuendorff
Digital Content Maanager
David Neuendorff joined NBC Palm Springs in July 2024 to help us with our digital refresh and new website launch.
Background
Born and Raised in the SF Bay Area, then moved to Los Angeles in his 20's He loves Southern California and all it has to offer. David studied New Media production at Video Symphony in Burbank, and has since owned his own small video production company.
Experience
David owns Coachella Valley media, and has produced various marketing content for non profits such as: APLA, The Alliance for Housing and Healing, Penny Lane Centers. He also produces commercials for Coachella Valley's Augustine Casino.
Let's Connect!
