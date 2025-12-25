Thalia on Health
loading...
Public Health Dashboard
Real-time health metrics from official government sources
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory issued December 25 at 12:09AM PST until December 25 at 2:30AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 11:55PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
High Wind Warning
High Wind Warning issued December 24 at 10:06PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
Air Quality Index
Moderate
PM2.5 · Coachella Vly
Updated: 2025-12-25 at 0:00
UV Index
Moderate
Palm Springs, CA
☀️ Sun protection recommended
California Health Trends
Virus Activity (Wastewater)
High
Stable
Virus levels holding steady
Based on 38 facilities nationwide
Recent Food Recalls
Deep-brand Select Bhindi Cut Okra KEEP FROZEN a) Net Wt. 12 oz (340 g); b) Net W
Product tested positive Salmonella .Class I
Deep-brand PREMIUM Select Peas and Carrots KEEP FROZEN Net Wt. 2 LB (907 g)
Product tested positive Salmonella .Class I
Deep-brand Indian Kitchen Quick Cubes Ready For Cooking Green Chili of India Net
Product tested positive Salmonella .Class I