Public Health Dashboard

Real-time health metrics from official government sources

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory issued December 25 at 12:09AM PST until December 25 at 2:30AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 11:55PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

High Wind Warning

High Wind Warning issued December 24 at 10:06PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Air Quality Index

65

Moderate

PM2.5 · Coachella Vly

Updated: 2025-12-25 at 0:00

UV Index

3

Moderate

Palm Springs, CA

☀️ Sun protection recommended

California Health Trends

Week ending Above Expected
COVID-19577
Influenza17
Pneumonia1,499

Virus Activity (Wastewater)

High

Stable

Virus levels holding steady

12 sites ↑9 stable17 sites ↓

Based on 38 facilities nationwide

Recent Food Recalls

Deep-brand Select Bhindi Cut Okra KEEP FROZEN a) Net Wt. 12 oz (340 g); b) Net W

Product tested positive Salmonella .

Class I

Deep-brand PREMIUM Select Peas and Carrots KEEP FROZEN Net Wt. 2 LB (907 g)

Product tested positive Salmonella .

Class I

Deep-brand Indian Kitchen Quick Cubes Ready For Cooking Green Chili of India Net

Product tested positive Salmonella .

Class I
Health Resources

