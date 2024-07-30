The Roggin Report
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
The iconic “Forever Marilyn” statue in Palm Springs is set to be moved from Museum Way to Palm Springs Park. This decision comes after a lawsuit by the Committee to Relocate Marilyn, which argued the statue blocked the view of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Meanwhile, a new documentary series, Mafia Spies, highlights Palm Springs’ ties to the mafia, focusing on Frank Sinatra and a plot against Fidel Castro. Additionally, a new ordinance in Riverside County permits outdoor events on Ranchos, balancing cultural traditions with noise regulations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
Invalid Date
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...