Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The iconic “Forever Marilyn” statue in Palm Springs is set to be moved from Museum Way to Palm Springs Park. This decision comes after a lawsuit by the Committee to Relocate Marilyn, which argued the statue blocked the view of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Meanwhile, a new documentary series, Mafia Spies, highlights Palm Springs’ ties to the mafia, focusing on Frank Sinatra and a plot against Fidel Castro. Additionally, a new ordinance in Riverside County permits outdoor events on Ranchos, balancing cultural traditions with noise regulations.