Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The Coachella Valley Animal Services (CVAS) continues to face significant challenges regarding transparency and financial accountability. Despite promises of prioritizing the issue, efforts to obtain a detailed budget and clarify spending have been met with obstacles. Palm Desert Mayor Corina Quintanilla, who chairs the CVAS Commission, has struggled to get clear answers and has criticized the lack of transparency. The commission’s oversight and attempts to address the high euthanasia rates and low adoption rates have not yielded results. Mayor Quintanilla urges residents to stay vocal and attend an upcoming meeting on August 1st to voice their concerns.