Monday, June 3rd, 2024

Over the weekend, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made headlines by posting a controversial video on social media where he expressed frustration with the state's criminal justice policies and suggested that a felon should be elected president, endorsing Trump for 2024. The video sparked criticism from local commentators who felt Bianco's actions were inappropriate given his role in law enforcement. Additionally, there's a discussion about the proposal by Jeff Burham to make San Bernardino County its own state, which faces skepticism regarding its feasibility and potential benefits.