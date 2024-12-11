Wednesday, December 11, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="09c9a73a-0ab9-4e1e-9d5b-bfb7d5b6a0e8" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241212/ae30386b-80fc-4d56-a74c-07d25fcc3fec/thumbnail.png"] Riverside County Animal Services is under fire for questionable spending, revealed during a forensic audit. The agency paid $50,000 to consultant Kristen Hausen and $160,000 to MGT Consulting without clear evidence of improvements in shelter conditions or policies. This comes as Riverside County grapples with one of the nation’s highest euthanasia rates. Michael Phipps Russell, from Loving All Animals, highlighted the disconnect between the Animal Commission and Riverside County’s policies. He stated that the commission is intended to support shelters and recommend policies but has fallen short due to a lack of awareness and collaboration. Phipps Russell and local experts believe the county’s approach has been inadequate, prompting calls for greater oversight. Chauncey Thompson, CEO of Barton CPA, emphasized the need for accountability, questioning who approved these expenses and whether due diligence was performed. Jill Marie Plaza, a tax administrator, expressed hope that involving competent leadership could address ongoing issues. However, concerns remain about transparency and the role of consulting firms in achieving meaningful change. Efforts are underway to increase community involvement and clarify the commission's purpose. Advocates hope that a renewed focus on collaboration can lead to better outcomes for the valley’s animal population. For more updates on this developing story, visit NBCPalmSprings.Com for updates