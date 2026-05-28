It was one of those feel-good moments that sneaks up on you a little bit. The Roggin Report's community reporter, Amaya D’Souza, officially signed off — at least for now — as she heads into her next big adventure: college at USC.

Fred Roggin sat down with Amaya for a conversation that honestly felt more like a proud family sendoff than a regular TV interview. You could tell everybody in that studio has watched this young woman grow up in real time.

Amaya talked about graduating high school, walking the stage with her best friends, and getting to be part of all those emotional senior-year traditions — including leading the tassel turn and celebrating under fireworks. But what really stood out was how reflective and grounded she was about the whole experience.

She said working at NBC Palm Springs over the last couple of years became one of the biggest parts of her life. What started with a guest appearance talking about the Desert Speaker Series turned into a regular role because, as Fred joked, the station immediately realized, “Oh my God, we’ve gotta keep having her on.”

And honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Amaya spoke about the importance of finding your voice and not being afraid to use it. She said her ability to speak up, connect with people, and simply say yes to opportunities completely changed her life. It was one of those reminders that sometimes the thing you’re naturally good at — even something as simple as loving to talk — can end up opening doors you never expected.

She also shared advice for younger students: do everything, try new things, cherish the moments, and don’t be afraid to take chances because you never know where they’ll lead.

Now she’s headed to downtown Los Angeles to start life at USC, complete with dorm living, football games, and all the chaos of college life. But even with the excitement of moving on, Amaya made it clear she hasn’t forgotten where she came from — and she plans to come back and visit.

Honestly, it felt less like goodbye and more like watching the start of something really special.