If you're a soccer fan—or just looking for something fun to do this weekend—Palm Desert has you covered. The city is wrapping up its "Discover What's Next" summer campaign by throwing a free Community Soccer Watch Weekend at The Shops at Palm Desert, giving fans a chance to experience the excitement of the World Cup finals together.

Palm Desert Marketing and Tourism Director Thomas Soule says the idea is simple: bring people together to celebrate one of the biggest sporting events in the world. A giant LED screen will be set up in the mall's main court, transforming the space into a community viewing party complete with sound, seating, shopping, and plenty of food options nearby. Whether you're cheering for your favorite team or just love the energy that comes with a championship match, it's designed to be a fun outing for families and fans of all ages.

Of course, Fred Roggin couldn't resist bringing up the chaos that sometimes surrounds big soccer watch parties. He joked about similar events in Los Angeles where fights broke out, reminding organizers to be prepared. Sewell acknowledged the passion soccer brings but said they're expecting excitement—not trouble—and have plans in place to keep the event safe and enjoyable.

The watch party starts an hour before kickoff each day, giving attendees plenty of time to grab food, find a seat, and soak in the atmosphere. Saturday's festivities begin at 1 p.m. ahead of the Bronze Match, while Sunday's Championship celebration starts at 11 a.m. before the noon kickoff.

The conversation also touched on the future of The Shops at Palm Desert, with discussions continuing about possible redevelopment that could include housing and other new uses. But for this weekend, the mall is all about soccer, community, and bringing people together.

Bottom line? If you've been looking for an excuse to get out of the house, cheer with fellow fans, and enjoy a little hometown spirit, this might be one of the easiest—and cheapest—ways to do it. Admission is free, the atmosphere should be lively, and Palm Desert is hoping to score a big win by turning the World Cup finals into a community celebration.