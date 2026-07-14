Hidden in the remote desert landscape of Sky Valley sits a piece of automotive history tied to one of the most controversial figures in Ford Motor Company’s past.

Harry Bennett was a former boxer and Navy sailor who rose to power inside Ford despite having little experience with automobile maintenance or engineering. Hired by Henry Ford, Bennett eventually became head of the company’s service department, where his primary mission was preventing the unionization of Ford’s workforce.

To carry out that mission, Bennett built a private security force made up of athletes, former fighters, and members of Detroit’s criminal underworld. His aggressive tactics earned him a reputation as one of the most infamous corporate enforcers in American history.

As threats against Bennett increased, Henry Ford moved his trusted associate to a secluded ranch house in Sky Valley, far from the turmoil surrounding the company’s labor disputes. The property, located north of the San Andreas Fault, became Bennett’s private desert refuge.

The home included several luxury features for its time, including a large sauna, a mineral-water swimming pool supplied by a private well, and a rooftop area offering sweeping views of the Coachella Valley. The location also provided a strategic vantage point, with reports suggesting the area could have been used as a lookout for approaching visitors.

Bennett’s influence at Ford came to an end after Henry Ford II took control of the company in 1945. One of his first major decisions was removing Bennett from the organization.

Bennett later died in a California nursing home in 1979. Today, the only visible reminder of his connection to the area is a street sign bearing his name near his former hideaway—a quiet marker of a complicated chapter in both Ford’s history and the Coachella Valley’s past.