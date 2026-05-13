High School Students Are Struggling — But One Local Club Is Making a Difference in Simple Ways

This was one of those conversations that felt really honest — and honestly, kind of needed.

Community reporter Amaya D’Souza stopped by to talk about something a lot of students are dealing with right now: stress, anxiety, pressure, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with being a teenager, especially at the end of senior year. With graduation just weeks away, Amaya admitted she’s feeling a mix of excitement and fear. She’s ready for what’s next, but also realizing she’s about to leave behind a huge part of her life.

And that led into a really important discussion about teen mental health.

Amaya highlighted a student-led group at her school called Helping Hearts Alliance, a club focused on making mental health conversations feel less intimidating and more approachable for students. Instead of giant assemblies or complicated programs, they focus on simple acts that help students feel connected.

During finals week, they hand out stress balls. Earlier this year, students walking through campus gates could grab small written compliments on their way to class. Recently, students spent lunch making friendship bracelets together — something small, sure, but also surprisingly meaningful.

And that was really Amaya’s point: sometimes helping people feel supported doesn’t have to be complicated.

She talked about how mental health conversations are often treated like they require massive solutions or formal interventions, but for many students, just feeling included, noticed, or cared about can make a real difference. The club’s efforts may sound simple on paper, but they’re creating moments where students can slow down, breathe, connect, and realize they’re not alone.

The conversation also had an emotional layer because Amaya only has one more appearance left as a high school student before graduation. Watching her reflect on growing up, leaving school behind, and trying to navigate all those emotions at once made the topic hit even harder.

Small gestures. Real conversations. And a reminder that sometimes kindness matters more than we realize.