What started with a Pride flag has turned into one of the Coachella Valley's most talked-about business disputes.

Saffron Restaurant, a popular spot in northern Palm Springs, says the trouble began when its landlord demanded that an "Everyone is Welcome Here" Pride flag and an inclusive poster be removed from the property. Co-owner Ashley Stein says the request wasn't about violating the lease or city rules—it was about the landlord's personal objection to the message. She also claims the situation escalated when the restaurant discovered the property had been advertised for lease without their knowledge, raising concerns they were being pushed out.

Stein says the restaurant later received an offer for reduced rent during the slower summer months, but only if the Pride-related signage came down. From her perspective, that crossed a line. She says Saffron has always tried to create a welcoming space for everyone and has been overwhelmed by the community support they've received since speaking publicly.

But that's only one side of the story.

The landlord's spokesperson, Amy Brinkman, paints a very different picture. She says the issue was never about the Pride message itself, but about a long-standing policy regarding exterior signage. In fact, she says once the controversy erupted, the landlord agreed to let Saffron keep the banner. As for the property listing, Brinkman says the landlord never authorized it and that the real estate agent posted it independently to generate future business.

Then there's the money. According to the landlord, Saffron is behind in rent, and the temporary rent reduction was meant to help the restaurant catch up—not pressure them into removing the sign. Brinkman also says the restaurant has now received a three-day notice to quit, with additional legal action expected.

At this point, the dispute has clearly moved beyond a simple disagreement over a flag. It's become a complicated mix of lease agreements, financial issues, legal claims, and public perception. Now both sides are standing firm, and the next chapter will likely play out in court, where the facts—not social media—will ultimately decide who's right.