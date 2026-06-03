Well, if you thought your neighborhood had a crime problem, wait until you hear what's happening in Bali.

Researchers studying monkeys at a popular temple say these furry little masterminds have developed a surprisingly sophisticated side hustle. Their business model is simple: steal first, negotiate later. Tourists routinely find themselves missing sunglasses, phones, wallets, and other valuables after monkeys snatch them and scamper away.

But here's where it gets interesting. The monkeys don't just take the items and disappear. Instead, they hold onto them until a human offers food as payment. In one example, a monkey grabbed a woman's glasses and perched nearby waiting for negotiations to begin. A local stepped in, offered snacks, and just like that, the monkey returned the stolen merchandise before happily digging into its reward.

In other words, these monkeys have apparently figured out leverage, bargaining, and profit margins. That's not random animal behavior anymore—that's an economic strategy.

Researchers say the monkeys even seem to understand value. Cheap items often get ignored, while expensive sunglasses, phones, and wallets tend to generate bigger food rewards. The monkeys have learned that not all stolen goods are created equal. Somewhere along the way, they became tiny furry investment bankers.

The story also sparked a funny personal memory. Fred recalled holding a baby monkey years ago while hosting a talk show called Arthel and Fred. At first, everything seemed adorable. He was feeding the monkey a bottle, enjoying the moment, and then—bam! The monkey smacked him in the face and split his lip.

Needless to say, he hasn't exactly been president of the monkey fan club ever since.

The whole story is hilarious, but it's also a fascinating reminder of just how smart animals can be. These monkeys aren't just reacting on instinct. They're learning from experience, adapting their behavior, and passing along successful tactics.

Honestly, if monkeys can master negotiation, asset management, and hostage exchanges, maybe the next thing they'll steal is someone's job on Wall Street.