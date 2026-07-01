Sometimes the best conversations aren't about politics or breaking news—they're about the little things that make all of us roll our eyes. That's exactly what happened after viewer Brian suggested adding a regular "Pet Peeve" segment to the show, and Fred Roggin couldn't wait to kick it off with one that's probably familiar to just about everyone.

Fred's target? Those work emails that always begin with the same line: "I hope this finds you well." Or maybe it's "I hope you're doing well." Either way, Fred isn't buying it.

His argument was simple—and hilarious. He joked that the person writing probably doesn't actually care how he's doing. It's become such an automatic greeting that it's almost meaningless. To prove his point, Fred imagined replying honestly.

"Well... I'm not doing well. I've got irritable bowel syndrome."

Or maybe...

"I'm dealing with a bunion the size of a potato."

Or even...

"I've got a nasty case of gout."

He laughed that if he ever responded that way, people wouldn't know what to say because, let's face it, they weren't expecting an actual answer.

The conversation wasn't really about email greetings—it was about the funny little habits we've all picked up without even thinking. Whether it's overused phrases, pointless small talk, or everyday routines we simply accept, everyone has something that quietly gets under their skin.

Fred wrapped things up by inviting viewers to join in on the fun. He wants people to send in their own pet peeves so the show can keep the conversation going. After all, everyone has that one thing that makes them think, "Why do people keep doing that?" And sometimes sharing those little annoyances is exactly what makes for the best laughs—and maybe even helps us break a few bad habits along the way.