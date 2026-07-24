For thousands of children across the Coachella Valley, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley is much more than an after-school program—it's a place where futures are shaped and lives are changed.

During an interview with Fred Roggin on the Roggin Report, President and CEO Dr. Quentin Egson shared the powerful mission behind the organization, which serves children in Indio, Coachella, Mecca, La Quinta, and additional school sites throughout the valley. The nonprofit now reaches nearly 8,000 young people each year through club programs and community outreach.

Egson knows firsthand what the organization can mean. A Boys Club member himself as a child, he credits the club with changing the direction of his own life.

"It saved my life," Egson said. "Someone told me I had to go to college, stay out of trouble, and stay away from drugs. That advice came at exactly the right time."

Today, he's helping provide that same guidance to the next generation. The clubs offer much more than recreation. Members receive meals, academic support, mentoring, leadership training, and opportunities to give back to their communities. Education remains the organization's top priority, with dozens of students currently receiving college scholarships totaling more than $100,000.

Fred Roggin, himself a former Boys Club member, reflected on the importance of giving young people a safe place to belong. He noted that many kids simply need positive role models and a sense of purpose to stay on the right path.

Egson agreed, explaining that one of the biggest differences between young people who succeed and those who struggle is hope.

"Our job is to reach every kid that needs a club and put them on a path to success," he said. Whether that future leads to college, the military, trade school, or the workforce, the goal is to ensure every child leaves with a plan.

For families throughout the Coachella Valley, the Boys & Girls Clubs continue proving that sometimes all it takes is one caring adult—and one welcoming place—to change a child's life forever.

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