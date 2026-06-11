If you've watched The Roggin Report for any length of time, chances are you've seen Stephanie Minor offering thoughtful takes on everything from local politics to national headlines. Now viewers got a chance to learn a little more about the woman behind those opinions.

Stephanie has been part of the show since day one, and she says watching it grow has been a lot of fun. According to her, the program has become more interesting over time thanks to its rotating cast of contributors and its willingness to tackle everything from serious community issues to completely unexpected topics. And that's exactly why she believes viewers keep tuning in.

She explained that she originally joined the show after being asked by station leadership and was excited by the idea of creating something different from traditional news programming. Rather than having experts lecture the audience, the goal was to create genuine conversations—the kind people have around the dinner table or while chatting with friends.

One thing Stephanie appreciates is that contributors aren't handed opinions or talking points. Nobody knows exactly where a discussion is going to go, and sometimes even Fred doesn't know what will come out of his own mouth. That unpredictability, she says, is part of the fun.

Outside the studio, Stephanie wears several hats. She works with the Regional Access Project Foundation, helping nonprofits secure funding and improve their fundraising efforts throughout Riverside County. She also runs her own nationwide consulting business, Success for Nonprofits, where she trains organizations and provides tools to help them grow and thrive.

Throughout the interview, Stephanie emphasized that what makes the show work is its variety. One night the discussion might focus on a major local issue, the next it could be something quirky or unexpected. She believes audiences appreciate hearing different viewpoints without everything turning into a political shouting match.

Her final verdict? Keep doing what works. Keep experimenting, keep bringing different voices to the table, and keep creating a place where people can listen, disagree, laugh, and maybe even change their minds. In today's world, that's becoming a pretty rare thing.