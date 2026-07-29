Redefining Luxury: Ed Levy and Cartwell Properties Take El Paseo to the Next Level.

Palm Desert's iconic El Paseo shopping district is continuing to grow as Chartwell Properties expands its presence with the acquisition of three additional properties, bringing new opportunities for retail, dining and future hospitality to the heart of the Coachella Valley.

During an interview on The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin spoke with Ed Levy, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Properties, about the company's latest investment and why El Paseo continues to attract both businesses and shoppers.

Levy said the newly acquired buildings will help better connect the existing Shops on El Paseo while creating room for additional restaurants, lifestyle retailers and hospitality concepts.

"We're trying to tie it all together," Levy said. "Add more experiences, luxury dining, retail, lifestyle and maybe even a hospitality opportunity."

Often referred to as the Coachella Valley's version of Rodeo Drive, El Paseo is known for its luxury boutiques, restaurants and walkable shopping district. However, Levy said there's a misconception that everything on El Paseo comes with a luxury price tag.

"We really offer quite a bit for everyone," Levy explained, noting the district features everything from casual dining options like Shake Shack to upscale restaurants including Eddie V's and Porta Via, along with a variety of retail experiences.

Levy also said Palm Desert and the greater Coachella Valley have experienced noticeable changes since the COVID-19 pandemic. More residents are staying in the desert year-round, creating stronger demand for businesses outside the traditional winter season.

"We find now that it is a much better place to invest in a business year-round," Levy said.

As more national retailers express interest in El Paseo, Chartwell Properties plans to carefully shape future growth while maintaining the district's unique identity. Levy said the company is also exploring wellness-focused businesses and hospitality opportunities as part of its long-term vision.

For residents and visitors alike, the continued expansion signals ongoing investment in one of the Coachella Valley's premier shopping and dining destinations, offering more choices while reinforcing El Paseo's role as a year-round gathering place.

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