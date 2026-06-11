Sometimes the most important stories aren't the ones happening in city hall or on the national stage—they're the ones happening right in viewers' living rooms.

That's exactly what happened when a viewer named Jackie reached out to the Rogan Report with a concern about the show's closed captioning. And she didn't sugarcoat it.

Jackie, who is hearing impaired, said the captions were so inaccurate that they often made no sense at all. While she praised the show and said she found it informative, she also made it clear that the captioning problems were making it difficult to follow the conversation.

Fred Rogan took the criticism in stride, joking that Jackie came in "hot right out of the gate," but he also acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. For viewers who rely on captions, accurate closed captioning isn't just a convenience—it's essential.

The station quickly looked into the problem and found that the issue wasn't tied to the show's sponsor, Palm Desert Kitchens, despite their sponsorship of the captioning segment. Instead, the culprit was a software malfunction that affected multiple programs across the station.

According to station manager David Reese, the captioning glitch wasn't limited to local news broadcasts. Popular shows like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were also impacted. The good news is that the technical problem was identified and corrected relatively quickly.

Still, the situation serves as a reminder of how much people depend on accessibility features that many viewers may barely notice. When captions work properly, they blend into the background. When they don't, they can completely disrupt the viewing experience.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that viewer feedback matters. Jackie took the time to speak up, the station listened, investigated the issue, and provided an explanation.

In a world where people often complain on social media and never get an answer, this was a small example of something working the way it's supposed to: a viewer spotted a problem, raised the issue, and got a response. Sometimes that's exactly how local television should work.