Women Who Lead Returns to the Valley — And It’s More Than Just Lunch

If you’re looking for a little inspiration — and honestly, who isn’t these days? — Palm Springs Life is once again putting the spotlight on some incredible women in the Coachella Valley.

The magazine’s annual “Women Who Lead” luncheon is back for its 14th year, and according to Christina Walker from Palm Springs Life, this isn’t just another nice community brunch. This is a full-on celebration of women making serious moves in business, nonprofit work, and leadership across the Valley.

The event happens May 21 at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, and this year’s keynote speaker is former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer — someone Fred Roggin pointed out has spent decades championing women and leadership.

This year’s honorees include Julie Bloom of the Sunrise Company as the business leader, Cindy Burreson from the Children’s Discovery Museum as the nonprofit leader, and Priscilla Zamerron from the Eisenhower Simulation Clinic as the rising star. Different fields, different paths, but all being recognized for the same thing: making a real impact in the community.

And honestly, one of the best parts of the interview was how conversational it felt. Fred joked about wanting to finally make it into Palm Springs Life Magazine someday because, as he put it, the publication is basically “the magazine of statement” in the Coachella Valley. Christina laughed along, but didn’t exactly promise him a cover shoot anytime soon.

Underneath the humor, though, there was a bigger point being made. Women have absolutely made huge strides over the years, but events like this matter because they keep recognizing talent, leadership, and contributions that deserve to be front and center.

Bottom line? It’s part celebration, part inspiration, and part reminder that some of the Valley’s most important community leaders are women quietly doing incredible work every single day.