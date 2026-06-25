Data centers continue to be one of the hottest—and most controversial—topics in the Coachella Valley, and now Desert Hot Springs is joining the conversation in a big way.

On The Roggin Report, Mayor Pro Tem Dirk Voss explained why the city is moving toward a two-year moratorium on new data centers, with a second vote scheduled in early July. While Coachella has already hit the pause button, Desert Hot Springs is taking a close look at whether these massive facilities fit into the city's long-term vision.

Voss said it all comes down to land use. Desert Hot Springs still has thousands of acres available for future growth, and city leaders are thinking about what should occupy that space over the next several decades. Instead of filling prime land with data centers, Voss believes it would be better used for new neighborhoods, shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and businesses that residents can actually use every day.

He also raised concerns about the potential downsides of data centers, including noise, vibration, water use, heat generation, and their proximity to fault lines. With Desert Hot Springs known for its mineral spring water and significant residential growth expected in the years ahead, city leaders want to make sure today's decisions don't limit tomorrow's opportunities.

Fred Roggin pointed out that Desert Hot Springs has often been viewed as the "forgotten city" of the Coachella Valley, but he suggested that may not be true for much longer. As development continues to move west and north, the city's large amount of available land could make it one of the valley's fastest-growing communities.

Voss agreed, saying Desert Hot Springs has room for roughly 20,000 more residents and wants to build complete neighborhoods—not just industrial sites. While data centers may generate some revenue, he argued that homes, retail, restaurants, and commercial businesses would provide a much stronger economic return over time while creating a community where people can truly live, work, and shop.

The message from Desert Hot Springs is simple: this isn't just about today's opportunity—it's about deciding what kind of city they want to become for generations to come.