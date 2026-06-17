The contract battle between The Living Desert and its animal care keepers is heating up, and while both sides say they want a deal, they’re still far apart on what a fair agreement looks like.

The zoo announced that it has delivered what it considers its “best and final offer” after more than three years of negotiations. Management says the proposal includes a 3% cost-of-living raise, a structured career path for keepers, agreed-upon wage ranges, and benefits like sick leave and pet bereavement. Zoo leaders argue they’re trying to balance employee compensation with the financial realities facing a nonprofit organization, including inflation, rising health insurance costs, and changing tourism patterns. They say they remain hopeful an agreement can still be reached.

The union, however, sees things very differently. AFSCME representatives say they’re disappointed with the offer and believe it still undervalues the animal care staff. They argue they’ve already compromised by lowering their wage expectations during negotiations and criticize the zoo for proposing only a one-year contract and declining to include certain union-related provisions. Union leaders also accuse management of anti-union behavior during the bargaining process.

Another sticking point is executive compensation. The union has questioned the zoo’s financial priorities, pointing to the CEO’s reported salary while employees continue to negotiate over pay increases measured in dollars per hour.

Despite the frustration on both sides, neither appears to be walking away from the table just yet. The zoo says it wants an agreement that supports employees while protecting its long-term financial health, and the union says it hopes to continue negotiating toward a contract that recognizes the value of the people caring for the animals every day.

For now, the negotiations remain unresolved, with both management and the union expressing optimism that they can still find common ground—even if they’re not there yet.