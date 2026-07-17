Sometimes the biggest stories start with a simple email, and that's exactly what happened here.

A viewer named David reached out after hearing rumors that Rancho Mirage Councilman Steve Downs was under investigation by the state and California's Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). Rather than dismiss it as gossip, the NBC Palm Springs team started making calls and digging for answers.

Here's what they found: there is, in fact, an active state investigation.

The station confirmed that Downs is being investigated following an anonymous complaint. Beyond that, though, the details remain pretty limited. Reporters have already filed a Freedom of Information Act request in hopes of getting more information, but those requests don't happen overnight, so for now, many of the specifics remain under wraps.

What investigators are looking at hasn't been officially confirmed. However, there are early indications the case could involve allegations related to financial disclosure requirements—possibly similar to the issues that led former Coachella Mayor Steve Hernandez to plead guilty in his own case. At this point, though, it's important to stress that those similarities have not been confirmed by investigators.

NBC Palm Springs also reached out to the City of Rancho Mirage for comment. The city's response was straightforward: because it's an active state investigation, officials declined to discuss it.

So where does that leave things? Right now, with more questions than answers. An investigation doesn't automatically mean wrongdoing occurred, and until the state releases more information, speculation won't fill in the blanks.

For now, this is very much a developing story. The facts that are known are relatively few: there is an investigation, it's being handled at the state level, and local officials aren't commenting. As more documents become available and investigators release additional information, we'll get a much clearer picture of what's really going on. Until then, this is one to keep an eye on because it's a story that's just getting started.