Let's be honest—this is one of those conversations that doesn't have an easy answer.

With the cost of groceries, toiletries, and everyday necessities climbing higher every month, some people admit they've reached a breaking point. Recent survey results suggest more Americans are shoplifting than they were just a couple of years ago, and many say the economy is to blame. Food, drinks, and basic hygiene products top the list of stolen items.

One side of the debate says it's impossible to ignore just how expensive necessities have become. Contributor Katrina Doyle pointed to the soaring cost of feminine hygiene products, arguing that some essential items are priced far beyond what many families can reasonably afford. She made it clear that stealing is still wrong, but said it's not surprising people feel desperate when the basics become luxury items.

Contributor Paul Scott saw it differently. He acknowledged prices are painful, but reminded viewers that shoplifting hurts small businesses and neighborhood grocery stores that are already struggling. His view was simple: financial hardship doesn't make theft acceptable.

Viewers weighed in with plenty of opinions of their own. Some took a hard-line approach, saying there's never an excuse to steal and that help is available for anyone willing to ask. Others pointed to another reality in California—many retail employees aren't even allowed to stop suspected shoplifters. One viewer described watching someone casually walk out of a Dollar Tree with merchandise hidden under a shirt, only to be told by an employee there was nothing staff could do because company policy prohibits confronting thieves.

So where does that leave us?

Everyone seems to agree that stealing isn't the answer, but many also agree that skyrocketing prices are putting enormous pressure on families just trying to get by. The real question may not simply be whether shoplifting is right or wrong. It may be why so many people feel desperate enough to consider it in the first place.

It's a difficult conversation with no simple solution—but it's one that affects every shopper, every retailer, and every community.