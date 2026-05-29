Twenty-five years at one television station is almost unheard of these days, but that's exactly the milestone Steve Sumrall is celebrating at NBC Palm Springs. And judging by his conversation with Fred Roggin, it's been one heck of a ride.

Steve joined the station in 2001, a year that instantly became part of history. In fact, he was sitting right in the newsroom on September 11th when the attacks unfolded. It's one of those moments that has stayed with him throughout his career. Since then, he's witnessed just about every change imaginable in the television business—from paper memos and giant videotape libraries to today's digital, high-tech newsroom.

But while technology changed, Steve's passion for storytelling stayed the same.

Many viewers know him for his popular historical segments that explore the fascinating past of the Coachella Valley. Steve explained that his love of local history grew from a series called Our Desert Past, created by the late Gino Lamont. After helping write and produce those stories, Steve took the baton and kept the tradition alive.

And what stories he's uncovered along the way.

He shared one surprising fact that many locals may not know: legendary daredevil Evel Knievel's first professional motorcycle jump happened at the fairgrounds in Indio. Another memorable discovery came while researching a story about the Rolling Stones. After hearing rumors the band once partied at the Ocotillo Lodge, Steve was contacted by someone who claimed to have actually been there that night.

For Fred, those history segments represent some of the station's best work, and he didn't hesitate to say so. He praised Steve not only for his storytelling talents but also for his dedication, calling him a gift to the station and the community.

After 25 years of editing news, uncovering hidden stories, and preserving local history, Steve's legacy is about much more than television. He's helped connect the Coachella Valley to its past—and that's something worth celebrating.