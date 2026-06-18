After spending nearly 40 years chronicling golf and sports in the Coachella Valley, Larry Bohannan is officially hanging up his notebook—and earning every bit of the praise coming his way.

During the interview, Bohannan explained that after 45 years in newspapers overall, it simply felt like the right time to step aside. Rather than rushing to file stories from the latest tournament, he’s looking forward to something he hasn’t done in decades: watching golf just for the fun of it. Of course, old habits die hard. He admitted it only took a few days before he found himself mentally drafting stories while watching the U.S. Open.

Reflecting on how the game has changed, Bohannan pointed to advances in technology, better equipment, stronger athletes, and a much greater emphasis on fitness. Golf may look familiar on television, but behind the scenes it’s a very different sport than the one he started covering back in the 1980s.

The conversation also turned to journalism itself. Bohannan acknowledged that offering opinions inevitably attracts criticism, especially early in a career, but said treating people with respect helped him build credibility over the years. That professionalism earned him admiration from colleagues and readers alike.

Host Fred Roggin praised Bohannan not just for his writing but for his remarkable longevity, noting that few journalists today spend four decades covering one community with such consistency and dedication. Bohannan joked that he stopped counting after writing 1,500 columns, but his influence stretches far beyond numbers on a page.

Retirement doesn’t necessarily mean the end of writing, either. Bohannan said he still hopes to freelance and possibly write more books, just without the relentless pace of daily deadlines.

The interview felt less like a goodbye and more like a celebration of a career built on passion, perseverance, and a genuine love of the game. For Coachella Valley readers, Larry Bohannan wasn’t just covering golf—he became part of the local sports story himself.