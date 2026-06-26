Ever notice how it seems like there's a new mayor in Indio every time you turn around? You're not alone. That's exactly what viewer Michael wanted to know after noticing the city had a different mayor at a recent police station groundbreaking. His question was simple: "How can the city get anything done if it keeps changing mayors?"

Turns out, it's not nearly as confusing as it looks.

The City of Indio explained that, unlike many larger cities where voters directly elect a mayor for a multi-year term, Indio's five City Council members are elected by district to serve four-year terms. Then, once a year, those council members choose one of their own to serve as mayor on a rotating basis. So while the person holding the title changes annually, the council itself remains largely the same, providing continuity behind the scenes.

Current Mayor Elaine Holmes has held the position since December 2025, taking over the ceremonial leadership role for the year. Meanwhile, the council continues handling the city's biggest responsibilities, including approving budgets, holding public hearings, authorizing spending, appointing the city manager and city attorney, and overseeing boards and commissions.

The takeaway? The mayor may change every year, but the people making the day-to-day decisions generally don't. The rotating mayor serves as the public face of the council, chairs meetings, and represents the city at events, while the council works together on long-term policies and priorities.

It's actually a system used by several Coachella Valley cities, and it's designed to share leadership among elected officials rather than concentrating it in one person for years at a time.

So if you've been wondering why Indio seems to have a new mayor every year, now you know. The faces may change, but the work of running the city keeps moving forward. Sometimes local government looks more complicated than it really is—and all it takes is asking the question to clear things up.