You know how everyone’s talking about getting the “perfect smile” these days? Well, veneers are right at the center of that conversation—and according to Dr. Doug, there’s a pretty clear split happening between generations.

Younger patients, especially the TikTok crowd, are going all-in on that bright, ultra-white, super uniform “camera-ready” smile. Think smooth, flawless, almost too perfect teeth. On the flip side, older patients—especially Baby Boomers—still want whiter teeth, but they’re a lot more cautious about looking fake. They’re asking for something more natural, with shape, depth, and character still built in.

And that difference really changes how cosmetic dentists approach the work. Dr. Doug says he’s constantly tailoring smiles based on what each patient actually wants, because no two mouths—or expectations—are the same. Some people come in wanting a full “Hollywood reset,” while others just want subtle improvements that don’t scream “I had dental work done.”

The process itself isn’t instant either. From the first consultation to the final result, it can take about three weeks. Patients usually get temporary veneers first so they can see and feel the look before the permanent ones are bonded in. And depending on the condition of the teeth, some people may need veneers, while others might need crowns or a mix of treatments.

Dr. Doug also points out something people don’t always think about: a lot of this work is about communication and precision. It’s not just about making teeth white—it’s about designing a smile that fits a person’s face, personality, and comfort level.

In the end, veneers can dramatically change someone’s appearance—and even their confidence. But as the doctor puts it, the real key is making sure the final smile still feels like you, not just a trend.