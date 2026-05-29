New segment: You Be The Contributor-We're looking for Video submissions to the show!

Here's a question that might start an argument at the dinner table: Should classic books be left alone, or should they be updated for modern readers?

That was the topic of a new audience participation segment called "You Be the Contributor," where viewers were invited to weigh in with their own video responses. The idea is simple: take a topic, share your opinion, and become part of the conversation.

This week's debate centers on something a lot of book lovers find surprisingly controversial. Some publishers have reportedly updated digital versions of older books over time, occasionally changing language or references to make stories feel more relevant to today's readers. Think less dusty bookshelf and more smartphone generation.

To illustrate the point, the show jokingly imagined a version of Winnie the Pooh where Pooh Bear pauses his usual honey-filled adventures to learn a TikTok dance before the Hundred Acre Wood Spring Picnic. Obviously, that example was made up for laughs, but it highlights a real concern many readers have.

For some people, classic books are historical snapshots. They reflect the time, culture, language, and values of the era in which they were written. Changing them, even with good intentions, can feel like rewriting history.

Others argue that updating books can help younger readers connect with stories they might otherwise ignore. If modern references make classic characters more relatable, maybe that's not such a bad thing.

The discussion isn't really about TikTok or YouTube. It's about who gets to decide what happens to beloved stories once they become part of our culture. Should publishers preserve them exactly as they were written, flaws and all? Or should they evolve to stay relevant for future generations?

It's a fascinating debate because there isn't an easy answer. Most people probably agree that new editions should be clearly labeled if changes are made, but beyond that, opinions vary widely.

One thing is certain: seeing Winnie the Pooh become a social media influencer would definitely get people talking.

So get out your cell phone and take a quick video of you giving us your take on the subject. Send them off to thedesertdean@gmail.com and you may see yourself on the show!