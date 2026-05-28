Well, the Gene Autry wind wall in Palm Springs is getting a whole lot of attention again — and not exactly for the reasons city leaders were hoping. Remember, this was the big $2 million project designed to help stop blowing sand from shutting down one of the valley’s most notoriously dangerous roads during windstorms. The wall went up back in February, and a lot of people thought maybe, finally, somebody had figured this thing out.

Yeah… not so fast.

Viewer video sent into NBC Palm Springs over the weekend showed cars fishtailing and sliding across sand-covered pavement right on the Gene Autry bridge — basically the exact area the wall was supposed to protect. One car lost control after hitting a thick patch of sand, and honestly, it looked like it could’ve turned ugly really fast.

Needless to say, valley residents jumped into the conversation online, and they did not hold back. Some people suggested planting trees or adding sprinklers. Others joked the wall should’ve been moved farther away from the road. But the overall vibe from longtime locals was pretty much, “We told you this wasn’t going to work.”

A lot of residents say city officials ignored people who’ve lived with these windstorms for decades. Others questioned how a project this expensive got approved if sand is still piling up on the roadway like nothing changed. And a few comments got especially sarcastic, saying at least the crews clearing sand every day now have guaranteed job security.

To be fair, city officials say the wall was never meant to completely eliminate blowing sand — just reduce it and improve safety. We’re also told more data is coming on how effective the project has actually been since opening.

But right now? A lot of drivers aren’t buying it. Because when people see cars sliding across a sand-covered road directly next to a brand-new wall that cost taxpayers millions, it’s pretty hard convincing them everything is going according to plan.