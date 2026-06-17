There’s nothing tougher for a pet owner than not knowing where their furry family member is, and that’s exactly what Andrea has been dealing with since her dog, Lily, disappeared nearly three weeks ago.

According to the story, Lily ran away after being frightened during a police incident at the complex where she lives. Officers entered through the gate to the courtyard, and the unexpected commotion apparently scared Lily enough that she bolted. Since then, her family has been desperately trying to bring her home.

There have been a few reported sightings along the way, including unconfirmed reports that someone may have seen a man with Lily, but nothing has been verified. That uncertainty has only added to the worry as the search continues.

Andrea wants people to know that Lily is microchipped, was wearing a red collar when she went missing, and is registered with the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. The last known area where she was seen is around Deep Canyon Road, Highway 111, and Driftwood Drive in Palm Desert, so anyone in that neighborhood is encouraged to keep an eye out.

To help encourage tips, Andrea is offering a reward for information that leads to Lily’s safe return. She’s asking anyone who believes they may have seen the dog or has useful information to call 760-534-2233 or reach out to the show.

Stories like this are a reminder of just how deeply pets become part of the family. It only takes one person noticing a familiar face on a walk, in a backyard, or near a shopping center to reunite a lost animal with the people who love them. Until then, Lily’s family is holding onto hope that their four-legged companion will find her way home.