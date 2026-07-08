We've all been there. You're finally enjoying a nice dinner when the table next to you suddenly turns into a scene from a wildlife documentary. Kids are sprinting between tables, screaming at the top of their lungs, and somehow climbing furniture while their parents seem completely fascinated by... their phones.

One Bay Area restaurant has decided enough is enough. If children are running wild, damaging property, or disrupting other diners, parents could find an extra charge added to the bill. And judging by the public reaction, a whole lot of people are saying, "It's about time."

The conversation hit home for Katrina Doyle, who spent several years working as a waitress while paying her way through college. She remembers large family tables being some of the toughest to serve—not because of the kids themselves, but because too many parents simply didn't step in. Between carrying heavy trays of food and dodging children racing through the dining room, she says it wasn't just frustrating—it was dangerous. Stephanie Minor joked that everyone should spend six months waiting tables just to understand what restaurant workers deal with.

The audience couldn't have been much more united. Comment after comment supported the restaurant's decision, saying parents—not servers or other customers—should be responsible for teaching kids how to behave in public. Many shared memories of growing up with simple rules: use your inside voice, stay in your seat, and if you couldn't behave, you didn't get to stay.

One thing stood out more than anything else: there was almost no pushback. Usually, social media debates split right down the middle. Not this one. Viewers overwhelmingly agreed that when kids damage property or ruin other people's dining experience, parents should be held accountable.

The takeaway wasn't that kids should never make noise—kids will be kids. It was about manners, respect, and understanding that restaurants aren't playgrounds. Because if more businesses start following this trend, ignoring bad behavior could end up costing parents a lot more than dessert.