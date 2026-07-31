These days, fast internet isn't a luxury—it's a necessity. Whether you're working from home, binge-watching your favorite shows, gaming, or running a house full of smart gadgets, nobody wants the spinning buffering wheel.

That sparked a fun conversation on The Roggin Report after NBC Palm Springs' Nick Collins couldn't stop bragging about his fiber optic internet. Fred Roggin admitted he wasn't exactly sure what made fiber so special, so he turned to viewers for help.

Desert Hot Springs Councilman Gary Gardner delivered the answer... and then some. Fred joked Gardner's explanation was long enough to compete with "War and Peace," but buried inside all those words was a simple message: not all internet is created equal.

Gardner explained that cellular internet is convenient but can bog down when everyone jumps online. Cable internet is generally faster but relies on older infrastructure that's more prone to outages. Fiber optic, meanwhile, is the speed champion—offering lightning-fast downloads, smoother streaming, better reliability, and enough bandwidth to keep the whole family online without anyone yelling, "Who's hogging the Wi-Fi?"

He also pointed out that Desert Hot Springs now has competing fiber providers, helping drive prices down while giving residents more choices for high-speed internet.

The conversation hit home because dependable internet has become as essential as electricity for many Coachella Valley families. Whether it's remote work, online classes, streaming TV, or running a smart home, the connection matters.

Fred wrapped things up the only way Fred can, joking that if Nick Collins already has the "gold standard" of internet service, then he's calling his provider because he's aiming for "platinum."

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.