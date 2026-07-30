The debate never seems to end in the Coachella Valley. Drivers blame cyclists, cyclists blame drivers, and after every crash, both sides point fingers.

Now, the Indio Police Department is reminding everyone that road safety is a shared responsibility following a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation that resulted in 39 citations across the city.

The enforcement effort targeted dangerous driving behaviors that put pedestrians and cyclists at risk, including speeding, distracted driving, failure to yield, illegal turns, running stop signs and red lights, seat belt violations and driving without a valid license. Officers also made a warrant arrest during the operation.

Police say the goal was simple: reduce crashes involving vulnerable road users and encourage safer driving habits throughout Indio.

During the Roggin Report, contributors discussed whether drivers have become less attentive behind the wheel.

"I see so many drivers on their phones, totally distracted," one contributor said. "It's very dangerous to be on a bicycle or a motorcycle—or even in another car."

Another contributor pointed out that cyclists also have a responsibility to follow traffic laws, describing a recent incident where a bicyclist riding against traffic nearly collided with her husband's vehicle.

"I think both people, drivers and cyclists, need to pay attention," she said.

Fred Roggin noted that while everyone shares the road, the greater responsibility falls on motorists because of the size and weight of their vehicles.

"I always say when you're driving, you're in a tank," Roggin said. "When a tank hits a bicycle, the cyclist always loses."

The discussion reflects an issue many Coachella Valley communities continue to face as more residents choose bicycles and other forms of alternative transportation while traffic volumes continue to grow.

Police hope enforcement operations like this one will encourage safer habits before dangerous behavior leads to serious injuries or fatalities. Officials are reminding drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, watch for cyclists and pedestrians, and remember that every person on the road deserves to get home safely.

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