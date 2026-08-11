A colorful Palm Springs character known as the "Palm Springs Hermit" may have helped inspire one of the most recognizable songs of the 20th century.

In this week's "Desert in a Minute," NBC Palm Springs historian Steve Sumrall explores the story of William Pester, a German-born naturalist whose unconventional life in the Palm Springs desert became connected to the song "Nature Boy."

Originally recorded by Nat King Cole and released in 1948, "Nature Boy" went on to become a classic covered by artists including Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

The song's roots can be traced back to a group known as the California Nature Boys and a songwriter who spent time in the same circles as Pester.

Pester was born in 1885 in what is now Saxony, Germany. After apprenticing as a stonemason, he left Germany at age 21 to avoid military service and eventually made his way to Palm Springs.

Pester lived in the Palm Canyon area, embracing a lifestyle centered around nature and rejecting what he viewed as the growing industrialization of society.

"He built his own house up there, his own little structure out of palm fronds and that kind of stuff," Sumrall explained.

Pester also made a living as an entrepreneur and entertainer. He sold walking sticks made from palm blossom stalks and postcards featuring health advice. He also charged visitors 10 cents to look through a telescope while listening to his lectures about astronomy.

His unusual lifestyle attracted tourists and celebrities, helping turn Pester into a local curiosity. He was photographed with Hollywood star Rudolph Valentino and was known to spend time with other prominent figures.

Pester was also a musician and frequently appeared with a guitar.

Another member of the California Nature Boys, Eden Ahbez, eventually wrote "Nature Boy." The group shared many of Pester's beliefs about returning to nature and living outside conventional society.

The Nature Boys later gained wider attention after Beat Generation author Jack Kerouac referenced them in his novel "On the Road."

Pester eventually left the desert, moved to Los Angeles and later settled in Arizona, where he died in 1963 at age 78.

Years later, the rise of hippie culture echoed many of the ideas Pester and the Nature Boys embraced, leaving behind a lasting connection between Palm Springs history, music and the counterculture movement.

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