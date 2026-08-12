Riverside County’s drowning rate is raising new concerns about water safety in the Coachella Valley, where extreme heat, swimming pools and canals can create serious risks for children and families.

During a recent Roggin Report discussion, Fred Roggin said he was shocked to learn that Riverside County’s drowning rate is about seven times the California average. The conversation focused on why drowning remains such a serious issue in the region and whether more attention should be placed on prevention.

The Coachella Valley experiences roughly 140 days of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher, according to the discussion. The Valley also has a high number of swimming pools per capita, along with canals that can pose additional dangers.

Children are particularly vulnerable. The discussion identified children ages 1 to 5 as being at the highest risk, while also pointing to the potentially devastating consequences of a drowning that results in hypoxic brain damage.

But the conversation went beyond simply counting deaths.

Viewer Bill argued that Riverside County is large and geographically diverse, meaning officials and the public should examine where drownings occur, whether alcohol is involved, the age and swimming experience of victims, and how many near-drownings happen each year.

The discussion also highlighted a prevention campaign developed in Phoenix after a spike in child drownings. The campaign emphasized how quickly a seemingly harmless distraction can become dangerous around water.

For Coachella Valley families, the message is straightforward: learn CPR, teach children how to swim and make sure pool gates and fences are secure. Families hosting gatherings can also designate someone specifically to watch the pool, rather than assuming someone else is keeping an eye on the water.

The larger question is whether the community is doing enough before those critical few seconds pass. With pools, canals and extreme summer temperatures all part of life in the desert, the discussion suggests water safety may deserve more attention year-round.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.