The death of Bruce, a two-year-old German Shepherd mix at Ventura County Animal Services, is raising questions about shelter practices and the treatment of adoptable animals, including concerns that resonate in the Coachella Valley.

Bruce was surrendered to the Ventura County shelter in March and spent about five months there. According to attorney Dan Bolton, who represents Bruce’s interests and the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, Bruce had been a “model citizen” while at the shelter.

Bolton said Ventura County Animal Services obtained a court order allowing Bruce to be euthanized. He said his legal team argued that they had not been given notice about Bruce’s situation and would have immediately gone to court to try to save the dog.

According to the segment, Bolton contacted the county’s attorney by letter and telephone to explain that an emergency application had been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to prevent Bruce’s death. Despite that effort, Bruce was euthanized.

The situation has prompted criticism of Ventura County Animal Services and its handling of the case. Bolton also raised broader concerns about what he described as bureaucracy, a lack of transparency, an emphasis on numbers and the continued euthanasia of shelter animals.

The case matters to the Coachella Valley because the discussion touched on similar concerns involving local animal shelters. The segment argued that Bruce’s situation is not necessarily an isolated issue and that decisions involving shelter animals can have consequences far beyond a single facility.

Esteban Rodriguez was also identified in the discussion as being involved in overseeing the situation. The program said it would continue watching for any consequences involving Rodriguez or Ventura County Animal Services.

For animal advocates, the case raises a difficult question: When a shelter dog is considered adoptable and legal action is underway, how much time and opportunity should be provided to find another outcome?

Bruce’s story ultimately ends sadly. But the controversy surrounding his death is likely to keep the larger debate over shelter transparency, accountability and animal welfare alive in the Coachella Valley and beyond.

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