Love may be blind, but apparently it can read a paycheck.

A new survey discussed on The Roggin Report suggests financial stability is becoming an increasingly important factor for singles looking for a romantic partner. According to the segment, people said they hope a future partner earns just over $106,000 a year on average.

Younger adults, particularly members of Gen Z, were described as the group most likely to say money plays a major role in finding a partner. The discussion suggested the issue may be less about finding someone wealthy and more about finding someone financially stable in an increasingly expensive world.

There is another wrinkle. Among people who said money had contributed to a breakup, the segment noted that poor financial habits mattered more than the size of someone's paycheck.

And money may be affecting dating itself. The segment said half of Americans report that financial concerns are keeping them from going on more dates.

That led to a spirited debate among Fred Roggin and his contributors about whether income should really matter when choosing a partner.

Tammy Bleck pushed back against the idea that someone needs a six-figure salary to be considered a good romantic prospect.

“I think you're confusing true love with financial stability,” Black said.

Her argument was that responsibility, goals and ambition may be more important than a person's current income. Someone with money is not necessarily responsible with it, she noted.

Chauncey Thompson took a different view, suggesting financial stability naturally becomes part of the equation when people consider a long-term relationship. He pointed out that parents may ask what a potential partner does for a living because they want to know whether their children will be financially secure.

The discussion also raised the role of dating apps, where someone's job and lifestyle can become part of the initial screening process before two people even meet.

The bigger question may be whether Americans are becoming more practical about love or simply putting a price tag on romance. For some, financial compatibility may be essential to a lasting relationship. For others, making money together is part of the relationship itself.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.