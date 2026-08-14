What is going on with the stop signs around the Coachella Valley? That’s the question after another unusual-looking traffic sign caught the attention of the Roggin Report, this time in Ivey Ranch.

A viewer named Georgia sent in a photo of the sign, following a similarly bizarre stop sign recently spotted in Sun City that was taken down relatively quickly.

The latest sign immediately raised a pretty basic question: What exactly are drivers supposed to do?

As Fred Roggin put it, “Folks, it’s a stop sign. How complicated are we making this?”

The unusual placement and wording had Roggin wondering whether drivers are supposed to slow down to 20 miles per hour or actually come to a complete stop. And that’s probably not the kind of question you want drivers asking when they approach an intersection.

The segment took a humorous turn when Roggin questioned who approves the placement of signs like this.

“We’ve got to find that person,” Roggin joked, suggesting they should be gently pulled aside and asked, “Are you okay?”

And if this trend continues, Roggin joked, perhaps the next stop sign will simply say, “Stop unless you don’t feel like it.”

While the segment was clearly meant to be lighthearted, confusing traffic signs can create unnecessary uncertainty for drivers. Stop signs are supposed to make intersections easier to understand, not leave motorists wondering which instruction they are actually supposed to follow.

The Roggin Report is also asking viewers to keep their eyes open for other unusual signs around the Valley. If you spot something that looks strange, confusing or just plain wrong, viewers are encouraged to send it in.

And after all that sign-related chaos, the show offered viewers something considerably more relaxing: beautiful sunset photos from Scott and Steven.

The images provided a welcome change of pace, offering a chance to forget about traffic, bills, emails and whatever else is driving everyone nuts.

Because after a week of confusing signs and everyday Valley chaos, a little desert sunset therapy sounds pretty good.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.