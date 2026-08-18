Palm Springs Palms Could Get Historic Landmark Status: What Do You Think?

Palm Springs’ ongoing debate over palm tree trimming has taken an unexpected turn: The palm trees themselves could soon be considered historic landmarks.

The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation has submitted a 115-page nomination seeking historic designation for the palm trees lining Palm Canyon Drive. The proposal comes as the city considers how to handle the dried frond skirts that hang from some of the palms.

The issue has already sparked debate in Palm Springs and other Coachella Valley communities. In Indian Wells, officials decided not to require residents to trim the dried fronds until after nesting season. Palm Springs, meanwhile, has moved forward with cutting the dried skirts because of concerns that they can fall onto unsuspecting people.

Now the preservation debate is adding a new wrinkle.

The Palm Springs Preservation Foundation argues that the palms along Palm Canyon Drive, including their distinctive appearance, are part of the city's history. The organization says the dried frond skirts are part of the streetscape and should not simply be removed as a routine maintenance decision.

That puts Palm Springs in an unusual position. The city has long recognized historic homes and buildings, but the new nomination raises a different question: Can the landscape itself become part of the city's historic identity?

The issue is particularly relevant in Palm Springs, where palm trees have become closely associated with the city's visual character and its image as a desert destination.

The nomination could force the city to weigh historic preservation against practical concerns surrounding tree maintenance and public safety.

At the center of the debate is a basic question about what exactly should be preserved. Is it the palm tree itself, the way the trees line Palm Canyon Drive, or even the dried skirts that preservationists say contribute to the historic streetscape?

For Palm Springs, the answer could determine more than how the trees look. It could help define how the city balances its history with the realities of maintaining a busy desert community.

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