The California Supreme Court has ruled that trial courts must turn to recording devices when a court reporter is not available, a decision that could change how some civil cases are recorded in courts across California, including the Coachella Valley.

The issue is particularly important in civil matters such as divorces, restraining orders and other hearings where a court reporter may not automatically be provided. Legal expert Walter Clark joined Fred Roggin to explain why the decision could have a broader impact on access to the courts.

Clark said the ruling came despite objections from court reporters and requires courts to use recording technology when a reporter is unavailable.

While court reporters are provided in criminal matters, Clark explained that civil cases can be different. In some circumstances, people who cannot afford a reporter have faced significant costs to have one present.

“For one day, a hearing could cost $3,000,” Clark said.

The decision also comes as California faces a shortage of court reporters. According to Clark, many reporters are retiring, while others are choosing freelance work because it can be more lucrative.

That shortage creates an unusual situation. Court reporters have historically pushed back against digital recording, but the lack of available reporters is now helping drive the transition to technology.

Clark said that does not mean court reporters are unimportant. He described them as officers of the court who provide a verbatim record, administer oaths, record testimony and document judges’ orders.

Court reporters can also intervene when necessary, including stopping proceedings when lawyers are talking over each other or the record becomes unclear.

Still, Clark said modern digital recording systems can do the job effectively when properly managed. Trained personnel can position microphones, maintain duplicate recordings and help ensure transcripts accurately reflect what happened in court.

“I think it’s going to work out fine,” Clark said.

For courts serving communities such as Indio and Palm Springs, the change could mean greater reliance on recording technology when a court reporter cannot be found. The larger issue is making sure there is an accurate record of what happens in court without making that record prohibitively expensive.

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