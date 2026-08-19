The latest Roggin Report covers a lot of ground across the Coachella Valley, but several of the stories come down to one thing: questions that deserve answers.

The program opens with the first of a three-part investigation into allegations contained in a lawsuit filed by Desert Regional Medical Center against Desert Physicians Medical Group, Dr. Tae Kim, Dr. Gemma Kim and other defendants. The lawsuit alleges issues involving physician training, malpractice insurance, hospital credentials and patient safety. Desert Regional says insurance documents provided for two physicians appeared to show obstetrics coverage, but the hospital later learned the coverage was not actually in place. One of those physicians had already delivered a baby at the hospital. The allegations have not been proven, and the defendants have not been found liable. The report also raises questions about how the alleged conduct could have happened within the hospital.

The show then turns to a Change.org petition calling for Coachella Valley Unified School District Trustee Jesus Gonzalez to resign. The petition cites concerns raised by community members involving Gonzalez's past, allegations dating back more than 20 years and possible connections involving Desert Concepts Construction and CVUSD. The petition stresses that the concerns are not declarations of guilt, but calls for transparency, accountability and independent scrutiny.

Extreme heat is also front and center as Valley students return to school and fall sports get underway. The discussion focuses on whether local schools should have more flexibility when deciding whether it's safe for athletes to practice or compete in extreme temperatures.

Palm Springs cannabis lounges are another hot topic. The city is moving toward allowing lounges to serve food and non-cannabis beverages, offer live entertainment and hold ticketed events. At the same time, questions remain about odor, nearby residents and whether the changes could create problems.

The report also tackles school cellphone restrictions, aging air conditioners and a Riverside Superior Court warning about jury-duty scams.

From hospital oversight to school safety, the message is pretty simple: these are local issues, and the decisions being made now can affect people throughout the Valley.