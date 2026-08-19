A Change.org petition is calling for Coachella Valley Unified School District Trustee Jesus Gonzalez to resign, saying residents in Trustee Area 2 deserve answers about concerns involving his past and possible connections between family or personal interests, Desert Concepts Construction and CVUSD.

The petition, promoted by the Instagram account Daily Dunes, makes clear that the issues it raises are concerns and questions, not proven allegations. It calls for greater transparency and independent scrutiny, particularly as CVUSD faces significant financial challenges.

According to the petition, community members are concerned about allegations involving charges from more than 20 years ago, as well as possible connections involving Desert Concepts Construction and the school district. The petition argues that questions surrounding public officials, contracts and taxpayer resources deserve answers.

It also points to district spending involving construction, facilities, administration and other priorities, saying those decisions ultimately affect students, families, educators and taxpayers throughout the Coachella Valley.

The petition calls for greater transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and disclosure of any potential conflicts of interest. It ultimately argues that Trustee Area 2 deserves leadership that can restore public confidence and move forward without unresolved concerns.

The petition also emphasizes that asking Gonzalez to resign is not a declaration that he is guilty of any wrongdoing. Instead, it describes the effort as a demand for answers and greater accountability from an elected official.

There is also a political connection surrounding the petition that is important for viewers to know. The host of Daily Dunes is running against Jesus Gonzalez's son for Coachella mayor. Jesus Gonzalez Jr. is also identified in the segment as the person behind the recall effort targeting two current Coachella City Council members.

The petition uses an older photograph of Gonzalez on its Change.org page and asks residents to consider whether Trustee Area 2 has confidence in its current representation.

For the Coachella Valley, the debate comes down to questions of public trust, transparency and leadership at a time when the school district is dealing with significant financial challenges.

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